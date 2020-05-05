Norma F. Bricker, 91 of Trenton passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Trenton Village.

Norma was born on April 26, 1929 in Richview, IL, daughter of the late William and Letha (Jones) Adams. She married Freddie Bricker on September 3, 1949 in Jennings, MO and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by a son, Steven Bricker and wife Ruth of Freeburg; three daughters, Sharon Sloniker and husband David of West Plains, MO, Gloria Schutz and husband Don of Breese, and Joyce Benbenek and husband Jeff of Edwardsville; ten grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Freddie, her sister Irene Marks, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Norma graduated from Ashley High School and attended Deaconess Nursing School. She worked at Normandy Osteopathic Hospital and later at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. They moved from St. Louis to the Carlyle area in 1996. She loved boating and the outdoors. She really enjoyed reading and later in life and had a passion for peppermints.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Hospice of Southern Illinois for their excellent care and compassion.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at Carlyle Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Mrs. Bricker are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

