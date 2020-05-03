Robert Earl Etcheson, age 83, of Greenville, IL passed away, May 1, 2020

at Carlyle Healthcare Center. No services are planned. Memorial contributions

are suggested to The American Diabetes Association, The Spina Bifida

Association, or The Alzheimers Assoociation.

Bob was born September 26, 1936 in Greenville, IL to Homer F. and Ethel (Delay)

Etcheson. He married Edna Durr and they later divorced. He then married Lois

Stephens on October 15, 1977. She survives in Greenville. He is also survived by

his children Margaret Strubberg of Greenville, IL, Robert Etcheson, Jr. of

Greenville, IL, Bonnie Etcheson of Greenville, IL, and Connie Etcheson of

Greenville, IL. He is also survived by a step-son Dan Stephens of Greenville, IL.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Carol Bourgeois, a grand daughter Kristen

Unterbrink, three brothers William Etcheson, Clifford Etcheson, and Ervin

Etcheson, one sister Cladys Kroeger, three half brothers Lee Mayberry and Melvin

Maroon, and Charles Maroon and a half sister Nina Hill.

He grew up in Greenville, IL and managed and owned several services stations

during his life, in Wides Service Station, Kerr McGee, Downtown Shell, and

Phillips Service Station.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net