Robert Jackson Furlow, age 93 of Carlyle, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

Mr. Furlow was born on March 13, 1927, in Mulkeytown, Illinois, a son of the late Russell and Blanche (McMillan) Furlow. He married Thaddeana Riley on September 4, 1948, in Mulkeytown and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2014.

Mr. Furlow is survived by his daughter – Judy Wilkins and husband Bob of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Nathan Wilkins and wife Brandi of Breese and Jennifer Gansauer and husband Paul of Carlyle; Rebecca Hook and husband Jacob of Holland, Michigan, Joshua Furlow and wife Alicia of Caseyville, Allison Furlow of Belleville, and Brett Furlow of Belleville; her great grandchildren – Addison and Grayson Gansauer, Elaina Wilkins, Jackson and Effie Hook, and Logan Randall Furlow; a sister – Betty Norris of Mulkeytown; and 2 brothers – Elmer “Pete” Furlow and wife Maxine of Moro, Illinois and Clyde “Bus” Furlow and wife Kathy of Mulkeytown.

Mr. Furlow was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; a son – Randall K. Furlow; and his siblings – Ruby “Sis” Koonce, Louise Miller, Ruth “Babe” Watkins, and Raymond “Hammer” Furlow.

Mr. Furlow had lived in Caseyville and most recently resided at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. While a resident at the healthcare center, he enjoyed playing the guitar for the other residents. He worked as a truck driver for Eejay Motor Transports and loved to meet others who shared his interest in truck driving. Robert also loved camping and fishing at local lakes and traveling with his wife. He was a Christian and a member of Sterling Baptist Church in Fairview Heights.

Private services will be held with burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 12:00 Noon. The service will be livestreamed at that time and can be viewed by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-furlow. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Furlow are suggested to the Carmi Children’s Home or to Love Packages in Butler, Illinois. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences and stories may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.