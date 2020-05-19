Thomas Dove, 93, of Troy, formerly of Sorento, passed away at 5:34 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Aspen Creek of Troy.

Tom was born May 9, 1927, in rural Bond County, IL, the son of William Louis and Rose Irene (McKean) Dove. He married Charlotte (Edwards) Sitton in 1969, and she preceded him in death on April 22, 2002.

Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in February of 1947. He retired from Complete Auto Transit in 1987. Before his retirement, he farmed for many years, and raised Angus Cattle. During his retirement he enjoyed his grandchildren, traveling, and raising and training his Morgan horses. Tom was a member of the Mississippi Valley Morgan Horse Club, American Legion Post #713, and the V.F.W. Post #6628.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, JoLynn Sitton; sisters, Wilma File, Fern Foiles, and Reba Wall; and niece, Judith Ernst.

Tom is survived by his step-children, Edward J. Sitton of Highland and his daughter, Bethany, Steven E. (wife, Linda) Sitton of Cobden and their children, Cassidy and Troy, and Kathryn (husband, Philip) Coffee of Highland and their son, Zac; brother, Billy L. Dove of Florida; sister, Betty Langel of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside ceremonies were held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

