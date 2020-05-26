Wilma P. Sander, age 83 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, October 20, 1936, in Mount Olive, IL, the daughter of John and Bertha (nee Prange) DeVries.

On Saturday, October 20, 1956, she married Leroy H. Sander.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL and the Bremer Sanctuary.

Born and raised at Mt. Olive, IL; graduated from Mt. Olive High School. She was a clerk at a bank in Wood River for a short time. After marriage they lived in Wood River and in 1965 moved to Alhambra. She worked at Gehrigs Store as a clerk for over 20 years. In 1992 she and her husband began wintering at Rio Grand Valley and later Mission, TX. They also were residence of Cool Creek, Grantfork, IL She enjoyed birding and gardening. She helped start the Bremer Sanctuary, Butler, IL and volunteered at Hitz Home, Alhambra.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Debra W. (Brian) Corbett, Woodlands, TX

Daughter – Donna L. Blackwell, Bethalto, IL

Daughter – Brenda L. (Jed) Schlechte, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Zachary (Erika) Schlechte

Grandchild – Joshua (Andrea) Schlechte

Grandchild – Seth (Mallory) Schlechte

Grandchild – Alexandra Blackwell

Grandchild – Christine Blackwell

Great Grandchild – Gracyn Schlechte

Great Grandchild – Liam Schlechte

Great Grandchild – Logan Schlechte

Great Grandchild – Lucas Schlechte

Great Grandchild – Landon Schlechte

Great Grandchild – Violet Schlechte

Great Grandchild – Zoey Schlechte

Sister – Agnes Holderread, Litchfield, IL

Sister – Lora Roscetti, Springfield, IL

Sister – Jeanette Hoehn, Oceanside, CA

Sister – Iris Friesner, Mount Olive, IL

Brother – Wayne Devries.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – John DeVries

Mother – Bertha DeVries (nee Prange)

Husband – Leroy H. Sander (died 9/6/2010)

Son In-Law – Chad B. Blackwell (died-3/26/2004)

Sister – Ellen Hoefker.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or Heartland Hospice.