Allan Robert Schroeder, 63, of Bartelso, entered into rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born May 17, 1957, in Breese, the son of Cletus Schroeder of Germantown and the late Dolores, nee Pille, Schroeder.

He married Donna Fuehne April 24, 1993, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso. She survives in Bartelso.

In addition to his father and wife, Allan is survived by his children Adam Schroeder of Anna, Tara (Gary) Rosen of Trenton, Cambryn (Charles) Baker of Centralia, Shawna (Ryan) Heely of New Baden, Alicia (Kyle) Rodgers of New Baden, Hannah (Andrew) Harmon of Bartelso, and Braden Schroeder of Bartelso; grandchildren, who knew him as Papa Bear, Connor Schroeder, Ella Rosen, Cole Gentz, Justyce and Ja׳ Vari Baker, Zoey and Quinn Heely, Parker and Paxton Rodgers, and Stella Harmon; siblings, Jerry (Coleen) Schroeder of Germantown, Joyce (Wayne Wuebbels) Becker of Bartelso, Jim (Diann) Schroder of Bartelso, Mike (Karen) Schroeder of Germantown, and Clete (Ann) Schroeder of Germantown; mother-in-law, Lu, nee Winkeler, Fuehne of Bartelso; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerri (Len) Ripperda of Albers, Ron “Doozle” (Sue) Fuehne of Bartelso, Paul “Pitts” (Julie) Fuehne of Bartelso, Janice (Ken) Pierson of Carlyle, Dave (Lisa) Fuehne of Centralia, Roger “Rogue” Fuehne of Bartelso, Leon Fuehne of Bartelso, Tim “Pelle” Fuehne of Bartelso, Marsha (Gary) Wobbe of Bartelso, and Angie (Wayne) Toennies of Bartelso; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; son Cody Schroeder (in infancy); granddaughter Leila Harmon; father-in-law, Alfred Fuehne; and niece Tina Becker.

Allan loved working as a truck driver; and was a member of Teamsters Local 50, St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, and Carlyle Knights of Columbus Council 1382.

He enjoyed collecting a variety of items; visiting antique malls, flea markets, and yard sales; tinkering in his shed; raising white-tailed deer; and hunting. He also volunteered at Tootsie Roll Drives and Bingos. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding.

In keeping with Allan’s personality, the Schroeder family requests that guests wear casual attire. They also kindly request that guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice, or the wishes of the Schroeder family. Memorials will be received at church or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 North 5th Street, Breese, IL, 62230).

