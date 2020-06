Beverley Jean Burkhardt, age 72 of Greenville, passed away 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, Illinois.

Cremation rites for Beverley were honored and a family interment in Montrose Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to help with burial expenses can be made to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246.