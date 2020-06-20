Clarence “Dugie” Hilborn, Jr., 73 of Carlyle passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home.

Dugie was born on November 13, 1946 in Indiana, son of Clarence “Bud” and Flora (Berry) Hilborn. He married Carol Czarnecki on November 5, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and she survives.

He is survived by his wife – Carol Hilborn; daughter – Mary Hilborn; special friends – Staci and Josh Leath and their children – Madison, Camden, and Piper; one sister; brother in law – Dwayne Czarnecki and wife Linda; sister in law – Kathy Czarnecki; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, stepbrother and in laws.

Clarence worked 35 years for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Dugie loved to fish, hunt and being outdoors. You could always find Dugie outside with a smile on his face. He was a huge Cardinals fan and enjoyed going to all the Carlyle sporting events.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Zieren Funeral Home. (please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and family politely asks to refrain from hugs and handshakes). Graveside services for Mr. Hilborn will be Monday June 22, at 9:00 A.M. at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dugie are suggested to HSHS Hospice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO BOX 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.