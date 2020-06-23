Dale R. “Duffy” Edmund, Jr., age 76 of Taylorville, died on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Mr. Edmund was born in Geneseo, Illinois on January 16, 1944, a son of Phyllis (Benell) and Dale R. Edmund, Sr. He was the owner and operator of Edmund Boring Company and attended St. Mary’s Church. Duffy collected classic cars and enjoyed a good cup of coffee.

Mr. Edmund is survived by two daughters – Kristie Wilson and husband Brad of Charleston, Illinois and Courtney Robinson and husband Andrew of Peoria; their mother, Diane Edmund of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Brooke and Kathryn Wilson, and Kendall Robinson; two sisters – Barb Links and husband Carroll of Collinsville, and Maribeth Hodapp of O’Fallon, Illinois; one brother – Greg Edmund and wife Christine of Joplin, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son – Bradley D. Edmund, and a brother-in-law – Ron Hodapp.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, presiding. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery. Feel free to bring a cup of coffee and have one last drink with Duffy. Although not required, those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. Social distancing is required. Thank you for your understanding. In lieu of flowers, statues, stones, or other gifts, the family kindly suggests donations in his memory to the family’s wishes. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.