Daniel L. Lampe, age 80, of Breese, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.

He was born January 6, 1940 in Breese, a son of the late Bernard and Pauline, nee Eilermann, Lampe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Slugger” Lampe; half-sister, Dolores Spees; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Katherine, nee Brant, Foster; and brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law, Derwood Spees, Rose Marian Foster in infancy, Betty and Carl Tucker, and Mildred and Harry Book.

Surviving are his wife Ruth, nee Foster, Lampe of Breese, whom he married September 4, 1961 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Kim (Greg) Petermeyer, Brent (Tammy) Lampe, and Travis (Melissa) Lampe all of Breese; grandchildren, Casey (Maggie), Cortney (fiancé Adam Brichler), and Kyle Petermeyer, Barrett, Kayleigh, and Elliana Lampe, and Norah and Hayden Lampe; great-granddaughter, Juliette Petermeyer; siblings, James “Stix” (Joanne) Lampe of Germantown, Jerry (Pat) Lampe of Breese, and Paul (Elaine) Lampe of Breese; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan Lampe and Peggy (Clifford) Wheelan all of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Daniel was a veteran of the Army National Guard, retired from the Clinton County Electric Coop in Breese where he worked as a lineman, was the manager of the Knights of Columbus Hall in Breese for 35 years, and later in life worked part-time at the Breese City Park. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and the IBEW Local 309.

Daniel thoroughly enjoyed watching baseball, especially his children’s and grandchildren’s games, the St. Louis Cardinals, Breese Merchants, and Mater Dei High School. He also enjoyed cooking at home and at the Knights of Columbus Hall, where he prepared hundreds of dinners for weddings, Mater Dei High School banquets, and other special events, and was always known as the “chief cook” at the annual “Slugger Slam” golf tournament that supported All Saints Academy. Above all, Daniel’s greatest love was his wife and family.

A public visitation and memorial mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or the Mater Dei High School Baseball Team and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the Lampe family.

