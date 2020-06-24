David Service Fisher, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Wisconsin.

Funeral services were held in Wisconsin for David on Wednesday, June 24, at the New Berlin Free Methodist Church. Gathering of family and friends will be held 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Funeral procession and burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hope Africa University in Bujumbura, Burundi, please send to: Friends of Hope Africa University, PO Box 580, Spring Harbor, MI 49283.

Beloved husband of Bonnie for 60 years. Loving father of Julie Landrum, Jolene (Howard) Platz, and John (Sherry) Fisher. Dear grandfather of Ashley (Dan), Ryan, Brett, Tyler, David (Savannah), William (Beth), Jared (Grace Ann), Cory (Sarah), Kelcey, Ethan, Anna, Emma, and Kara. Great grandfather of Dylan, Mackenzie, Selah, Marley, Owen, Ellis, Bailey, and Adaline. Brother of Martha Lou (Denny) Donnell, Fran (Richard) Ploessl, Ernest (Linda) Fisher, Margaret Studebaker. Preceded in death by his parents Amos and Lucile and son James.

David first attended Greenville College, in Greenville, IL and than obtained his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois Champaign. He was employed at Allen-Bradley Rockwell for 50 years and was Engineer of the Year in 1989. He served on the board of trustees for Greenville College and Hearthstone Communities, served on the board of directors for Olive Branch Mission, and served as a board member on the Board of Administration for Free Methodist Church USA.

David will be remembered for saying “Life’s not perfect” and “What the deal”, but above all he will be remembered for a love for people and a life of service!