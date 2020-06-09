Diane K. Essex

Diane K. (Redfearn) Essex, 62, of Panama, IL, passed away at 8:37 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence.

Diane was born September 8, 1957 in Hillsboro, the daughter of George L. and Burnetta (McGill) Refearn. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1975. Diane worked for Echlin in Litchfield for many years, and had her own in-home daycare service. She married Kenneth E. Essex on April 24, 2004 at Rend Lake, where they enjoyed camping together over the years.

Diane always enjoyed a good bonfire, T.V. crime shows, and attending yard sales, but most of all she enjoyed being a grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Stephen Redfearn.

Diane is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Essex of Panama; daughters, Melanie (Nathan Drew) Tarver of Panama, and Erica (Derek) LeMaster of Edwardsville; step-sons, Benjamin (Tanya) Essex of Richmond, VA, and Theodore (Liz) Essex of West Frankfort; grandchildren, Macenzie Knox, Maressa Tarver, Maryn Tarver, Ava Essex, and one on the way; brothers, Michael, Daniel, and George Redfearn, all of Panama; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only ten guests at a time will be allowed to visit with the family.

A private family memorial ceremony will be held with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating, followed by inurnment at Union Cemetery in Panama.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Montgomery County Cancer Association, 19 Circle Drive, Litchfield, IL 62056.

