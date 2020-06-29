Dolores C. Cintalon, age 89, of Breese, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born September 2, 1930 in Breese, a daughter of the late John F. and Bertha T., nee Goewert, Schulte.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles F. “Charlie” Cintalon, whom she married June 3, 1952 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died September 21, 1993; a son, William John “Bill” Cintalon on August 4, 1969; and a brother-in-law, Lou LeBlanc.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia L. “Cyndi” Riley of Breese; grandchildren, Brianne (Jason) Burcke and Brendan (Jesse) Riley; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Stella Burcke, Brooke and Taylor Riley; sisters-in-law, Vesper (Wayne Patterson) Brown and Bonnie LeBlanc all of Connecticut; a nephew, Keith Brown; and a great-nephew.

Dolores formerly worked many day jobs at numerous local establishments in Breese. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, and a former member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary and the Breese Library Board. Dolores enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo, traveling, and spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. (Please wear a mask to the visitation and mass)

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received at church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

