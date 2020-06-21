Donald L. “Lee” Hackle, US Army, Retired, age 58 of Collinsville, IL, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO.

He was born on Sunday, September 24, 1961, in Jacksonville, FL, the son of Donald and Linda (nee Garris) Hackle.

On Friday, March 28, 2008, he married Janet M. Schumacher Hackle (nee Byrnes) at Edwardsville, IL, who survives.

Born at Jacksonville, FL; grew up in the Macon, GA area and graduated from Central High School, Macon, GA. He graduated from the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, GA, in 1983, (BA in History) and was the commander of the Blue Ridge Rifles (college drill team), and a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and the Scabbard & Blade military fraternity. He later received a Master Degree in Political Science from Troy State University, AL.

In 1983 he served active duty with the US Army, he was a graduate of, Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, Ft. Benning, GA and Army Aviation School, Ft. Rucker, GA. He was active service in Desert Storm with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment; later Battalion Commander at Ft. Knox, KY and retired after 22 years as a Lt Col.

He worked at Ft. Leavenworth, KS and later at Scott Air Force Base, IL, as an analyst. He enjoyed reading, blogging, Batman, baseball, running marathons, and being engaged in politics.

Survivors include:

Wife – Janet M. Schumacher Hackle (nee Byrnes), Collinsville, IL

Son – Michael E. Hackle, Smyrna, GA

Son – Aaron M. (Jessica) Schumacher, Saint Jacob, IL

Son – Evan L. (Katie) Schumacher, Jefferson City, MO

Grandchild – Jack Donald Schumacher, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother – Martin (Amy) Hackle, Goldsboro, NC

Sister – Robin (Paul) Lindblad, Durham, NC

Former Wife – Kathleen C. (Jeffrey) Flangher (nee Cowart), Carrollton, GA

Mother In-Law – Cheryl J. Byrnes, Saint Jacob, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Donald G. Hackle

Mother – Linda M. Hackle (nee Garris)

Father In-Law – Garrett J. Byrnes.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Interment Service at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Full Military Honors at the graveside service by the Lee Iten Post 439-American Legion and VFW Post 5694, Highland, IL.