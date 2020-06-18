Edna W. Lakenburges, 100, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at The Villas at St. James in Breese.

Edna W. Mueller was the youngest of 16 children in the combined family of John and Annie (Foppe) Nothaus Mueller. She and her twin sister, Virginia, were born on March 18, 1920, on a farm west of Woodlane Road west of Germantown. She married Louis “Lukes” Lakenburges on June 25, 1941, at St. Bernard Church in Albers and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1996.

She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Holzinger and husband Jerry of Breese; a son-in-law Mike Farrell of Hudson, FL; five grandchildren, Tim Farrell of Orland Park, IL, Christy Callahan and husband Michael of DeWitt, MI, Peggy Hoult and husband Kyle of Waterford, MI, Gary Holzinger and wife Irene Gallagher of St. Petersburg, FL, and Wendy Mitchell and husband Allen of Dallas, TX; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jack Callahan and Nick Hoult; special nephew John (Anita) Lakenburges of Belleville and special niece Florence Lakenburges of Germantown, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Virginia “Ginny” Farrell; special nephew Roger Lakenburges; and special brother-in-law Jack Lakenburges; her sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia and Ernie Becker, Marie and Ed Schuck, Margaret and Harry Huegen, Bernadine and Tony Kuhl, Betty and Henry Hollenkamp, Gertrude Mueller, Verbena and Ben Thuenemann, Clara and Henry Herzog, and Agnes and Bill Leonard; her brothers and sisters-in-law John “Buddy” and Florence Mueller, George and Irene Mueller, Al and Dean Mueller, A. Fred “Fritz” and Olivia Mueller, Aloys and Martha Mueller, and Ferd and Ann Mueller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John “Jack” and Emma Lakenburges, Al and Cecilia Lakenburges, Margaret “Mac” and Ted Dall, and Veronica “Toots” and George Rickhoff.

Edna was baptized in St. Boniface Church; she attended Woodlane School and St. Bernard Grade School in Albers after parish boundaries were changed in the 1920s. She earned a G.E.D. certificate in the 1970’s. After she married, she returned to St. Boniface Parish and remained a faithful parishioner the rest of her life. After their marriage, she and Lukes made a home with his widowed brother Jack and his sons, Roger and John.

A talented seamstress, Edna made many of her own clothes as well as those of her daughters including costumes, formals, and everything in between. In the early 1960’s she took a job as a seamstress for Ruth Garlich’s Bridal Shop in Breese. She later worked as a clerk in the dry goods section of Brockman’s Store in Germantown.

She lived in the same house all of her married life and at the age of 95 moved in with her daughter in Breese for 4 years. Quilting for St. Boniface Parish became her major pastime – made possible by the generosity and assistance of the ladies of the parish who provided the quilt tops and delivered them to Edna in Breese.

Edna moved into assisted living at The Villas in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the celebration planned for her 100th birthday, but she celebrated with her fellow Villas at St. James residents.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Boniface Church from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45. (Masks will be required during the visitation and the family kindly asks that there be no hugs or handshakes and to practice social distancing) Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Rev. James Buerster at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery. (Masks will be required for the funeral mass) Memorials may be made to St Boniface Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.