Eureda F. Huser, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, November 30, 1935, in Murray, KY, the daughter of Hassel and Estelle (nee Ferguson) Brown.

On Friday, November 28, 1969, she married Henry B. Huser at First Christian Church, Collinsville, IL, who passed away on Sunday, November 26, 1989.

She was a member of Highland Southern Baptist Church, Highland, IL; life-time member of N.E.A. and I.N.A.; member of the Retired Illinois Teacher Association.

Eureda was born near Murray, Kentucky. A 1954 graduate of New Concord High School. Received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1959 and her Master’s Degree in 1969 at Murray State University. She taught elementary grades in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, for four years; also taught in Paducah, Kentucky for four years. Moved to Illinois in 1967. She taught second grade at Troy, Triad School District until 1992, when she retired because of health conditions. She moved to Troy in 1969, when she got married. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In 1996 she moved to Highland, IL. She joined the Southern Baptist Church in 2002. She was a life time member of the N.E.A. and I.N.A., Educational Association, and the Retired Illinois Teachers Association.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Sharon K. (Brian) Gotter, O’Fallon, IL

Grandson – Brady R. Gotter, O’Fallon, IL

Sister In-Law – Marie Brown, Murray, KY

Niece – Rhonda Crass

Niece – Emeline Ray

Niece – Barbara Windsor

Nephew – Larry Sledd

Nephew – Russel Sledd

Nephew – David Brown

Nephew – William Brown

Great Nieces & Nephews – Several.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Henry B. Huser – Died 11/26/1989

Father – Hassel Brown

Mother – Estelle Brown, nee Ferguson

Brother – Jewel H. Brown

Sister – Ina Sledd – Died 4/20/2014

Brother – Otis Brown – Died 9/07/2014

Brother In-Law – Henry Sledd.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be at the Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL, Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, officiating.

Private Interment will be at Friedens UCC Cemetery in Troy, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church.