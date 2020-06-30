Gaige Conner Stief, age 26 of Ballwin, Missouri and formerly of Greenville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Ballwin.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, Illinois. A family and friends viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. You are asked to wear a mask and please be mindful of social distancing. We will try to accommodate and follow CDC guidelines in the chapel for the time of visitation. The funeral procession will leave Donnell – Wiegand at 12:45 p.m. and people are encouraged to follow and attend the graveside services. Memorials may be made online to help with funeral expenses www.donnellwiegand.com under the crowdfunding tab. You may also mail donations to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246

Gaige is the son of Wayne Richard and Judy Cooper Stief of Greenville. He was born December 4, 1993 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Gaige grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools and Greenville High School. He later got his GED and took interest in carpentry. Gaige has most recently been working for Family First Residential Contracting in St. Charles, Missouri.

Gaige was living in Ballwin, Missouri with his fiancé, Erin Berger and her son Raiden, age 5. He also leaves behind his father, Wayne, siblings: Garon Scott Stief and fiancé Kim Martin and their 2 children Raelynn and Weston, Odessa Lynn Stief and Lydia Ruth Stief.

Preceded in death by his mother, Judy Cooper Stief and brother Dakota Wayne Stief.