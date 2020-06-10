Gerald L. Davinroy, age 77 of rural Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, June 07, 2020, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on August 18, 1942, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Ardell and Evelyn (nee Fournie) Davinroy.

On April 01, 1978, he married Geraldine R. Robben at Collinsville, IL.

Gerald was born in East St. Louis, IL and graduated from Collinsville High School. He joined the US Army from 1961 to 1964. He and his wife lived in Pennsylvania for a while and moved back here, living north of Breese. He ran a heating and air conditioning repair business and was a handyman.

Survivors include :

Wife – Geraldine R. Davinroy nee Robben, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Shawna L. Davinroy, St. Louis, MO

Brother In-Law – David (Betty) Robben, Saint Charles, MO

Brother In-Law – Thomas (Carol) Robben, Belleville, IL

Sister In-Law – Carol (gerald) Schultz, Breese, IL

Sister In-Law – Adrain (richard) Crook, Belleville, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Ardell C. Davinroy

Mother – Evelyn A. Davinroy nee Fournie

Brother – Ralph Davinroy

Sister – Betty J. Schneider

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.