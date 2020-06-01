Helen Brewer, age 93 of Old Ripley, passed away 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, Illinois.

Family funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home with Darryl Bolen officiating Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Services will be live streamed on facebook live www.facebook.com/donnellwiegand A walk-thru visitation will be held Thursday 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials to Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church or the Old Ripley Church of Christ can be mailed to the funeral home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

Helen Marie (Paulin) Brewer was born February 1, 1927 to Clyde and Hazel (Cook) Paulin in Pittsburg, Illinois. The family moved to Smithboro and then to Mulberry Grove, where Helen graduated from High School in 1945. She worked for Mayfield Chevrolet in Mulberry Grove, then Dixon Gas, before becoming bookkeeper for Joy’s Annex Men’s Clothing store for many years.

Helen and Clarence Jefferson (Jeff) Brewer were united in marriage on February 13, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. They enjoyed 56 wonderful years together before his passing on January 25, 2008. They lived and farmed together on the family farm outside of Old Ripley for the rest of her life.

She was an active member of the Bond County Home Extension, the Antique Auto Club, and volunteered for the Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar.

Surviving are their sons: David (Sherry) Brewer of Godfrey, Illinois, twin boys, William (Kathy) Brewer of Greenville, Illinois and Robert Brewer of Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Her brother Charles (Barbara) Paulin of Lakeland, Florida also survives. Loving grandmother to: Helenna (Donald) Blount, Jennifer (Patrick) Jamison and Julia (Pete) Wagner as well as many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jeff.

Online condolences are asked to be left online, under the tribute tab for Helen, www.Donnellwiegand.com.