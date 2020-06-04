Janice K. Downs, age 68, of Greenville, IL passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her children at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL. Private graveside services will be held at Green Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to HSHS Hospice.

Janice was born September 25, 1951 in Highland, IL to Lester G and Ethel (Hediger) Reymond. She married Gary Smith on September 21, 1968 in Decatur, IL. He died September 21, 1973. She then married Gary Downs on February 12, 1977 in Vandalia, IL. They later divorced. She is survived by her son Paul Smith and his wife Marla of Breese, IL, her daughter Staci Stewart and her husband JR of Pekin, IL, her grandchildren, Ashley Fuehne and her husband Phillip, Courtney Smith and her special friend Ben Fowler, Madison Stewart, Kaytlynn Stewart, and Jake Stewart. She is also survived by her siblings Joyce Potts and her husband Don of Decatur, IL, David Reymond and his wife Mary of Keyesport, IL, Gary Reymond and his wife Charlotte of Trenton, IL, and Rick Reymond and his wife Kay of Greenville, IL, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Smith and her parents.

She grew up in Pocahontas and attended Pocahontas Schools, she also attended Greenville High School. She worked for DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville for 28 years before retiring in 2016.

