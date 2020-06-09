Karl H. Lawrenz, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 07, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Friday, September 13, 1929, in East Prussia, Germany, the son of Albert and Margarete (nee Czemper) Lawrenz.

On Saturday, October 30, 1954, he married Inge Sigunde Lawrenz nee Driesner at Aurich, Germany, who passed away on Saturday, November 06, 2004.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Karl was born in Friedrichshuld, County of Rummelsburg, State Pomerania, Germany. He grow up in Germany, during WWII. December 16, 1959, he and his family arrived at Highland, IL, sponsored by the First Baptist Church, Highland, IL. He began working at Balser Electric, Highland, March 7, 1960 and retired in 1994 as a shop foreman, plus taught quality control in the U.S. and Mexico. He was a greeter for many years at the Highland Wal-Mart. He and his wife enjoyed travelling and many trips to Germany to visit family.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Marita R. (Ben) Bennink, Burlington, Canada,

Daughter – Karin D. (Patrick) McMullen, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jennifer (Patrick) Morris

Grandchild – Sandy (Desmond) Janes

Grandchild – Luke (Jennifer) Bennink

Grandchild – Cody (Significant Other Christina) Bennink

Grandchild – Katie (Fiance – Andrew Muncaster) Bennink

Grandchild – Michael L. (Brianna) Jacober

Grandchild – Daniel K. Jacober

Grandchild – Andrew D. (Significant Other Keri Henschen) Jacober

Grandchild – Shawn (Jennifer) McMullen

Grandchild – Jason McMullen

Grandchild – Jennifer (Donnie) Clark

Great Grandchildren – Jacob, Addyson, Faith, Michael, Nicholas, Hailey,

Alyssa, Owen, Sawyer, Samuel, Elsa, Alexander,

Mackenzie, Lillie, Rowan, Alden, Liam and Declan

Sister – Gisela (Joseph) Zeller, Nordhorm, Germany,

Brother – Siegfield (Hanna) Lawrenz, Varloh, Germany,

Sister In-Law – Margit R. Lange, Highland, IL

Brother In-Law – Manfred H. (Linda) Driesner, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Hildegard M. Ullmann, Los Angeles, CA

Brother In-Law – Arnold G. (Cindy) Driesner, Edwardsville, IL

Brother In-Law – Horst L. (Barbara) Driesner, Edwardsville, IL

Many – Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert Lawrenz

Mother – Margarete Lawrenz, nee Czemper

Wife – Inge Sigunde Lawrenz, nee Driesner – Died 11/06/2004

Sister – Elfriede Kubeit

Sister In-Law – Therese C. Boyd

Sister In-Law – Renate I. Mikoleit

Brother In-Law – Egon H. Driesner

Sister In-Law – Dorothea Thiems.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation and Funeral Service at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Private Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or Meals On Wheels.