M. Lucille Krieger, age 99 of Carlyle, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Germantown, Illinois.

Lucille was born on May 1, 1921, in Boulder, Illinois, the daughter of Dollie Jane (Carroll) and Allie Roy Higgins. On June 24, 1939, she married Melvin Krieger in St. Charles, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1999.

She is survived by 2 children – Geraldine Huelsmann of Germantown and Bill Krieger (Bev) of Carlyle; 7 grandchildren – Charlie Huelsmann of Germantown, Angie Voss (Russ) of Germantown, Michael Huelsmann (Lynn) of Wetumpka, AL, Stephanie Jansen of Breese (Pat), Stacie Deien (Louie) of Breese, Tim Krieger of Carlyle, and Jasen Krieger (Melanie) of Silver Springs, Maryland. Lucille is also survived by 15 great grandchildren – Colbey Voss (Danielle), Savahna Scheibe (Justin), Keely Voss (Zach Hilmes), Dominic Krieger (Tiffany Earnst), Christy Giller (Gage Poulos), Dalton Giller, Cody Jansen, Carter and Nolan Deien, Aubrey, Brenden, and Caraleigh Krieger, Cindy Foote (Chris), and Jim Bright (Kelsey); 8 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Melvin Krieger; her parents; a son-in-law – Wilfred Huelsmann; 2 infant granddaughters; her siblings – Roy Higgins, Everet Higgins, Louise Zinn, Elmer Higgins, Thelma Cahoon, Mildred Tracy, Paul Higgins, Delbert Higgins, June Sheets, Gerita Miller, and their spouses; her mother and father-in-law – Minnie (Weinker) and William Krieger; her in-laws – Hilda Schulte, George Krieger, Walter Krieger, Art Krieger, Harry Krieger, Ervin Krieger, and their spouses.

Mrs. Krieger worked at the Sav More Store for 9 years and retired from Quip Industries after 15 years. Lucille had a passion for sewing and quilting. Her talents allowed her to create many beautiful keepsakes for her children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Jason McIntosh, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. Social distancing is required. Please no handshakes or hugs. Thank you for your understanding. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Krieger are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to HSHS Hospice. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.