On April 12, 1951, God sent a gift to the home of the late Martin and Leona, nee Wobbe, Toennies, they named her Marilyn R. Toennies.

In the past 15-20 years, Marilyn lived with her parents, and also resided in many group homes in Trenton and Germantown. She was involved in Community Link in Breese. She passed into eternity on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor at the age of 69 years.

Born in Highland Hospital, Marilyn was always a sweet and giggly little girl. She was loved by her young friends and family. Marilyn attended St. Jude School in Aviston during the 60’s, where she learned to print the alphabet and her first name, which was used as her signature on any “legal” documents. She loved to copy stories from books/magazines to her tablet-she had REAMS of printed pages. In addition, she loved to color, and to give and receive hugs.

Marilyn had high aspirations, as a young woman she wanted to be Glenn Campbell’s secretary. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. After seeing a game in St. Louis, which the Cardinals lost, Marilyn got up to leave, while heading to the aisle we asked her “where are you going?”, and she answered with a markedly disgruntled expression, “I’m gonna talk to Kenny Boyer!” (manager at the time).

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles, Regina and Vincent Thein, Elsie and George Netemeyer, Marie and Freddie Breiner, Florence and Durrel French, Stella and Gene Stempel, Dorothy and Ray Singler, Edwin Wobbe, and Verena and Herb Haake.

Surviving are her siblings, Darlene (Danny) Billhartz of Damiansville, Dennis (Pat) Toennies of Albers, and Ron (Sue) Toennies of Aviston; uncle, Louis (Ange) Wobbe of Damiansville; many cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn’s family is very grateful to all staff and caregivers at the various home’s where she resided, and also Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Fr. Anthony Onyango and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers. (Please wear a mask if attending the visitation or service).

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to Community Link and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL, 62230 who is serving the Toennies family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.