Patricia J. Blankenship, age 71, of Greenville, IL passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bond County Hospice or The Ronald McDonald House.

Patricia was born February 20, 1949 in Raymondville, MO to Roy and Erma (VanDeusen) Hill. She married Lester Blankenship on September 21, 1966 in Mulberry Grove, IL. She is survived by her husband Lester Blankenship of Greenville, IL, her daughters; Melissa (Rick) File of Greenville, IL and Amy (Hubert) Wood of Hampton, VA; her grandchildren Cotey Grotts and Colten Grotts. She is also survived by her sisters Evelyn Painter of Hannibal, MO, Beatrice “Bea” (Ronnie) Davison Mulberry Grove, IL, Carol (Larry) Henna of Vandalia, IL, Barbara Elliott of Reno, TX, and Judy (Dick) Tompkins of Highland, IL. She was preceded death by a sister Sharon Campbell, and two brothers Earl Hill and Ray Hill.

She grew up in Bond County and attended Mulberry Grove High School. She received an Associate Degree in Accounting at Kaskaskia College. She worked for a while at Brauns Terrace and then went to work at Watson’s Drug Store retiring in 2015.

