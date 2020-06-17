Richard G. Timmermann, age 90, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 18, 1929 in St. Rose, the son of the late Emily “Millie”, nee Schrage, and Victor Timmermann, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Victor “Bud” Timmermann, Jr. and Maurice Timmermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Eugenia, nee Kniepmann, Hollenkamp; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane Timmermann, Florence and Joe Seiffert, George Hollenkamp, and Virgil Hollenkamp; Surviving are his wife Ruth, nee Hollenkamp, Timmermann of Breese, whom he married June 7, 1955 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; children, Carol (Jay) Marion of Shreveport, LA, Sharon (Joe) Varel of Troy, Alan (Karen) Timmermann of Breese, Janet (friend “Hoss” Seitz) VanDerBeck of Chesterfield, MO, Lisa (Eric) Sheldon of Ladue, MO, and Laure (Jon) Werner of Edwardsville; sixteen grandchildren, Melissa (Ben) Caldwell, Amanda (James) Elliott, Tim (fiancée Amy) Timmermann, Michael (fiancée Chelsey) Varel, Brandon (friend Stephanie) Varel, Travis (Katie) Timmermann, Alisha (Spencer) Beckmann, Danielle Timmermann, Austin (friend Sophie) Timmermann, Aimee (Levi) Adrian, Logan VanDerBeck, Meghan Sheldon, Jessica Sheldon, Jacob Sheldon, Alex Werner, and Jennifer Werner; six greatgrandchildren, Greyson and Kira Caldwell, Braydon and Ryan Elliott, Raylynn and Joanna Timmermann; siblings, Marian Luebbers of Carlyle and Tom (Doris) Timmermann of St. Rose; sisters-in-law, Kathryn “Kit” Timmermann of St. Rose, Rosina Hollenkamp of Aviston, and Marie Hollenkamp of New Baden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army and a life-long dairy and grain farmer. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Breese American Legion Post 252, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. His hobbies included woodworking, playing the harmonica, and listening to music. His greatest joy in life was going to the farm and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (Please practice social distancing, wear masks, and the family politely asks for no hugs or handshaking).

A Private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Memorials may be made to Breese American Legion or to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.