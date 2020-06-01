Robert “Bob” Zbinden, age 68 of Greenville, passed away at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, Illinois Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Robert Richard, the son of Freemon Herman and Wilma Estar (McCray) Zbinden, was born January 24, 1952 in Highland, Illinois. Bob grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools and Greenville High school. He farmed most of his life and worked in the early years in the oil fields.

Robert and Anna Jo were united in marriage October 10, 1992 at the Smithgrove Baptist Church. They later divorced. They are the parents of Zachary Allen Zbinden of St. Charles, Missouri and Brandi Marie Zbinden of Salem, Illinois. Anna Jo always remained a friend, caring for Bob over the past many years.

Robert was one of nine children, surviving are 2 brothers: Tom Zbinden and wife Roberta and Joe Zbinden and wife Joy. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Harry, Bonnie, Barbara, Ruth Ann, Ed and Doreen.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

