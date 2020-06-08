Roberta M. Andrew, 90, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL.

Roberta was born December 21, 1929, to Jacob and Edna (nee Fowler) Kindig, in Philadelphia, PA.

She was a member of Lehman Methodist Church in Hatboro, PA.

She was active in volunteering for St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL.

Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was an avid reader and liked to knit.

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Gloria) Andrew, Pennsburg, PA, and Robin (Bill) Hock, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Brian (fiancé, Celeste) Andrew, Sean (fiancé, Bobbie Sue) Andrew, Billy (Angie) Hock, and Dustin Hock; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Edna Kindig; husband, Robert Andrew; son, George Andrew; great granddaughter, Jillian Andrew; sister, Gertrude Kosma.

Funeral Service: Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro, PA.

Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.