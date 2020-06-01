Roy M. “Mickey” Finley, 64, of Alhambra, IL, entered into rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Mickey was born July 20, 1955 to Roy and Carrie (nee Martine) Finley, in Levittown, PA. On November 22, 1977, he married Dawn Drew in Las Vegas, NV.

Mickey owned Bur Oaks campground in Alhambra for 25 years. He also enjoyed dancing, and taught Country Line dancing for over 10 years. Mickey was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan from childhood. Most of all he was a devoted family man who adored his family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Dawn Finley, Alhambra, IL; son, Anthony (Rachel) Finley, Alhambra, IL; grandchildren, Anthony Finley Jr., Alexis Finley and Elizabeth Powell; siblings, Kathie (Jack) Costello, Levittown, PA, John (Maria) Finley, Levittown, PA, Pattie Medvic, Jamison, PA; mother-in-law, Dorothy McCoy; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Carrie Finley; daughter, Fayth M. Finley; father-in-law, Auburn McCoy.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association

Funeral Services will be private.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.