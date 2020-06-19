Theresa C. Jansen, age 90, of Breese, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She was born April 24, 1930 in Bartelso, the daughter of the late Tony and Regina, nee Wellinghoff, Gebke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Jansen, whom she married June 13, 1950 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died September 23, 2018; granddaughter, Melanie Jansen; son-in-law, Gary Suhl; brothers, Edwin “Butch” Gebke, Tom Gebke, Bob Gebke, and Tony Gebke, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Theresia, nee Koerkenmeier, Jansen; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Henrietta and Alphonse Jansen, Dolores and Norbert Ripperda, Ralph Jansen, Alice and Chris Kohrs, Eileen and Louie Detmer, Charlie and Gloria Jansen, Don Jansen, and Dave Jansen.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie (Charlie) Kunkel of Breese, Gerry (Terry) Foppe of Westminster, CO, Marian Suhl of Wamac, Tony (Sue) Jansen of Breese, Greg (Char) Jansen of Pekin, and Glen (Bridgett) Jansen of Breese; grandchildren, Jill (Mike Wiedman) Kunkel-Wiedman, Tammy (Brandon) Kaier, Patrick (Annie) Foppe, Melissa (Joe) Tebockhorst, Matthew (Casey) Suhl, Nicole (Curt) Carrillon, Chad (Jenny) Jansen, Aften (Josh) Wessel, Justin (Liz) Overby, Crystal (Nolan) Kamp, Trisha Jansen, Ashley (friend Lincoln Mulvaney) Jansen, Jared (friend Bailey Rensing) Jansen, and Alicia (friend Toby Keserauskis) Jansen; 38 great-grandchildren; siblings, Whitey Gebke of Bartelso, Gene (Joann) Gebke of Bartelso, and Regene (Virgil) Heckenkemper of Albers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth “Boots” Gebke of Bartelso, Dolly Gebke of Bartelso, Victor (Ruth “Babe”) Jansen of Carlyle, James (Emma “Toots”) Jansen of Breese, Dolores Jansen of Breese, Susan Jansen of St. Louis, and Marilyn Jansen of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Theresa was a homemaker and helped her husband Bob at their business, Jansen Milk Service. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Altar Sodality in Breese, was the Fraternal Secretary of Catholic Holy Family Society, and the American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary in Breese. She baked incredible pies and made fantastic homemade Christmas candy. In addition, she enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and watching her beloved St. Louis Cardinals.

Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (please a mask, practice social distancing, and family politely asks to refrain from hugs and handshakes).

A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Breese American Legion Post 252, or All Saints Academy in Breese and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

