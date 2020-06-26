Thurman “Pete” Bentley, age 91 of Carlyle, died at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Mr. Bentley was born in Allen, Kentucky, on March 22, 1929, a son of William and Katherine Mae (nee Woods) Bentley. He married Betty Odell and she preceded him in death.

Pete is survived by his daughter – Cheryl Bentley Hardiman of Greenville, a son – Chadd Thompson and wife Heidi of Carlyle, 5 grandchildren – Chris Lurkins and wife Ronda of Breese, Justin Lurkins and wife Michelle of Millersburg, Kyle Kluemke and wife Casey of Breese, Bentley Thompson and Mia Thompson, both of Carlyle, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son – Jeffrey Lynn Bentley in 1969, 3 sisters, and 9 brothers.

Mr. Bentley retired from Carlisle Syntec in Greenville and had also worked as a lineman for Western Union. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart. Pete loved the outdoors and could always be found hunting, fishing, or trapping. He also enjoyed breeding and training Plott Hounds, gardening, and carpentry.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery. Although not required, those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. Social distancing is required. Thank you for your understanding. The family suggests donations in his memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.