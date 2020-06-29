Verneda F. Rowe, age 99 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on March 01, 1921, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Frank and Frances (nee Woltering) Steinmann.

On May 04, 1946, she married Lester Rowe in Highland, IL. He passed away on October 03, 1978.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a Former member of St. Paul Altar Society and VFW Auxiliary Post #5694.

Verneda was born in Highland and attended St. Paul School. She moved to Waco, TX for a brief time and met her husband. They returned to Highland and she had worked at several Highland factory’s. She enjoyed knitting and listening to audio books.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Marcia A. Rowe, Highland, IL

Sister – Janet L. Rector, Olathe, KS

Brother – Daniel W. (Melba) Steinmann Sr., Chesterfield, MO

Nieces and Nephews – Many

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank Steinmann

Mother – Frances Steinmann, nee Woltering

Husband – Lester Rowe

Brother – John Thomas Steinmann

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 02, 2020.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seraphic Mass Association (Missions of St. Francis).