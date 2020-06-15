Walter Frank Paine, age 89 of Greenville and formerly of Mulberry Grove, passed away 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Liberty Cemetery. Military honors by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180 and escorted by the Patriot Guard. A funeral procession will leave from the First Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m., 409 North Maple Street, Mulberry Grove, Illinois. To honor his long service to our country, the procession will travel through Mulberry Grove past the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180 and continue to Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180. Memorials mailed to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois. Online condolences to the family may be left online www.donnellwiegand.com