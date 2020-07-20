Agnes M. “Aggie” Benhoff, nee Gebke, age 86, of Breese, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born April 1, 1934 in Bartelso, the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Elizabeth, nee Becker, Gebke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Anthony “Junie” Benhoff, whom she married June 29, 1955 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died May 11, 2017; son, Randall Benhoff; sons-in-law, Steve Jansen and Jack Ashford; brothers, Cornelius Gebke and wife Helen, Norbert Gebke and wife Clara, Larry Gebke and wife Bernice, and Bernard “Junior” Gebke and wife Rita, and Tommy Gebke in infancy; sisters, Betty Eversgerd and husband Alphonse, Pat Haake and husband Joe, Dolores Kohnen and husband Ted, and Rosemary Goewert and husband Stanley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anton and Veronica, nee Hoh, Benhoff; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Greg Eversgerd, Arnold Michels, Paul Jansen, Leonard “Stix” and Marie Benhoff, Marcella “Sally” and Frank Reiner, Dorothy and Eugene Tebbe, Mary Ann Schmitz, and Sylvester Benhoff.

Surviving are her children, Connie Ashford of Breese, Tom (Deb) Benhoff of Pocahontas, Bruce (Cindy) Benhoff of Breese, and Tina (Joe) Schmeink of Carlyle; 12 grandchildren, Phillip (Niki) Jansen, Keith (friend Kristen) Jansen, Ryan (friend Amber) Jansen, Kurt (Christina) Benhoff, Brooke (Brandt) Neibuhr, Kyle (Jessica) Benhoff, Alicia (Jon) Howard, Brett (Gina) Benhoff, Jacob (Megan) Benhoff, Tara Benhoff, Kelsey (Nathan) Tucker, and Clinton (fiancée Carly McIntyre) Schmeink; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Cleo Eversgerd of Trenton, Sis Michels of Germantown, Margie Jansen of Bartelso, and Blanche (Bob) Kohrmann of Bartelso; brother-in-law, Don Schmitz of Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Aggie formerly worked at Breese Nursing Home and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or any other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Heartland Hospice, or to the donor’s choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.