Barbara A. Wagner, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 03, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, July 09, 1946, in Highland, IL, the daughter of William and Estelle (nee Rutz) Bloemker.

On Saturday, November 28, 1964, she married Ronald C. Wagner, at the E & R Church – Highland, IL, who survives.

Born in Highland, IL. She grew up east of Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1964. She worked for Zobrist Bus Line for many years as a school bus driver. In 1999 she began working for Cooper B-Line and retired from there after many years. She enjoyed: spending time with her grandchildren, family, friends and neighbors; the outdoors; reading; and camping. She bowled many years on leagues at Hi Top and Poplar Junction bowling allies. She was a charter member of the S.C.C.A..

Survivors include:

Husband – Ronald C. Wagner, Highland, IL

Son – David R. (Kathy) Wagner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Angela A. (John) Masters, Saint Ann, MO

Daughter – Jennifer R. (Dustin) Thompson, McKinney, TX

Grandchild – Sarah K. Wagner

Grandchild – Miranda L. Wagner

Grandchild – Joshua D. Wagner

Grandchild – Samuel R. Masters

Grandchild – Andrrew P. Masters

Grandchild – Ella R. Thompson

Grandchild – Kaden J. Thompson

Grandchild – Nolan W. Thompson

Brother – Rick W. (Marilyn) Bloemker, Highland, IL

Niece – Meredith R. Battle

Nephew – Jay M. Bloemker

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William F. Bloemker – Died 6/14/1998

Mother – Estelle E. Bloemker (nee Rutz) – Died 6/19/2008

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library.