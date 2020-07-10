Barry Martin Dixon, also known as “Barry the Barber”, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Mr. Dixon was born in Rosiclare, Illinois on May 1, 1942, a son of Francis Oakley Dixon and Imogene Martin (nee Brown) Dixon Harcarufka. He married Ruth Ann Meyer on June 28, 1969, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Barry is also survived by his children – Bryan Dixon of St. Louis, and Anndrea Martignoni and husband Andrew, III of Collinsville; his grandchildren – Andrew IV, Christina, Philip, Maria, Julia, and Gloria Martignoni; a sister – Sandra Michalski of Mobile, AL; his in-laws – Jim Ackerman of Bluford, Dennis and Susan Meyer of O’Fallon, Judy and John Papendorf of Lombard, Sharon and Ted Brewer of Smithboro, and Cindy and Brian Braun of Collinsville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his step-father – Rudolph Harcarufka; a brother-in-law – Joseph Michalski; and a sister-in-law – Shirley Ackerman.

Mr. Dixon graduated from Moler Barber College in Chicago. He moved from the Chicago area to Carlyle over 50 years ago and became a St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan. Barry clipped many a hair in and around Carlyle in his over 50 years of barbering at Barry’s Barber Shop in Carlyle. Barry served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea, where he repaired airplanes. Mr. Dixon was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle where he was a long time eucharistic minister and faith formation volunteer for 30 years. He was a member of 4th Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly and was a member and longtime financial secretary of Knights of Columbus Council 1382, Carlyle. Barry enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a facemask and follow social distance recommendations. Private graveside service will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Dixon family will greet family and friends at St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday from 10:30-11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Dixon are suggested to St. Mary’s Church, Knights of Columbus, Parkinson Association, Hospice of Southern Illinois (Orange North Team), or to Mater Dei High School. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.