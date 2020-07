Dale E. Weathers, age 63 of Greenville, passed away 3:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until service time. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Woburn Baptist Church or Zion Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.