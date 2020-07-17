David Lee Summerlot, 79, of rural Pocahontas passed away at his home July 15, 2020. David was born September 9, 1940 to Gilbert and Genevieve (Jarrett) Summerlot. He was raised in Hilmar, California, graduating from Hilmar high School in 1959. He moved to Greenville to attend Greenville College and SIU-Edwardsville.

David served in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard. He was stationed in San Diego, California and Hawaii and visited many countries during his service including Japan, the Philippines, Madagascar, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Vietnam.

David married Marcella Cooper in 1965. They had two sons, Edward and Steven.

David was first and foremost a caring father and family man. He enjoyed assisting with his boys’ ball teams and other activities. He enjoyed traveling with his family and playing golf with his sons. He was always willing to help family and friends.

For 36 years, David was employed by AT&T. He worked in 11 different states while working for subsidiary companies, Western Electric and Lucent Technologies.

After retiring, David served on the Wisetown Cemetery Board from 2005 – 2020 and was active in the Wisetown Baptist Church.

David was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Genevieve, brothers Larry Summerlot and Kenneth Mears, and step father Delbert Mears.

David is survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in David’s memory be given to either:

Wisetown Cemetery Association, 133 Metcalf Road, Pocahontas, IL 62275

Wisetown Baptist Church, 173 Wisetown Road, Greenville, IL 62246

No services will be held at this time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL