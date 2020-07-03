Dolores I. Firkus, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, July 01, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Wednesday, March 23, 1927, in Edwardsville, IL, the daughter of George and Lillian (nee Krotz) Shashek.

On Saturday, February 26, 1949, she married Raymond J. Firkus at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2002.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

Born and raised at Edwardsville, IL; attended Edwardsville Schools. She went to college at Gradwohl School of Pharmacy Technique, St. Louis, MO. After marriage they lived in Wisconsin for a short, then moved to Highland. She was a homemaker raising their children and later worked at Parkway and Jeff’s Drive Inns. She then worked as a pharmacist technician at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland for 17 years. She then volunteered at the hospital as a hospital messenger, lay associate and was a auxiliary member. She enjoyed volunteering as a good neighbor and walking.

Survivors include:

Son – Jim J. (Toni) Firkus, Smyrna, TN

Son – Greg P. (Pat Murphy) Firkus, Dodgeville, WI

Daughter – Marikay Firkus, Saint Charles, MO

Daughter In-Law – Marie A. Firkus, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Kacie Jo (Marty) White

Grandchild – Dane G. Firkus

Grandchild – Andrew J. “Andy” (Fiancee – Darby Campbell) Firkus

Grandchild – Alexandra N. Firkus

Great Grandchild – Savannah White

Great Grandchild – Grady White.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – George Shashek

Mother – Lillian Shashek, nee Krotz

Husband – Raymond Joseph Firkus – Died 9/25/2002

Son – Larry G. Firkus – Died 9/24/1996

Brother – Jerry Shashek.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Face covering is required and maintain social distancing please.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation or Friends of St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation .