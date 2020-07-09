Everett L. Rogier, 85, of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.

Everett was born on October 27, 1934 to Ralph D. and Ruth M. (nee Porter) Rogier, in Highland, IL. On July 13, 1968, he married Ruth Korsmeyer at Salem UCC in Alhambra, IL.

Everett went to Forester grade school until it burned down in January 1948, then to Highland Public School, graduating from Highland High School in 1952. After graduation, Everett worked for his father’s dairy farm. He worked for Alton Box Co. until he left for the army in 1957. After the army, he became active with the Good Producers 4-H Club and with the Madison County Youth Fellowship, serving three years as president of the 4-H Council, then serving on the Madison County Extension Farm Bureau Council.

Through the years Everett was very active with Bethany Baptist Church until it closed in 2004 and with Youth Fellowship. He was a Deacon at Bethany Baptist Church for several years, as well as, Treasurer of the Church. Everett sang in the choir and at many funerals and weddings in the church. He loved singing duets with his mother.

He then became very active at First Baptist Church of Highland, serving for a number of years on the Deacon Board, assisting with Sunday school, and singing in the choir.

Everett was active with Meals on Wheels, as captain, then driver. He was on the board for Highland Area Christian Service Ministry for 13 years. He worked to register clients when they came in for food for over 30 years. He enjoyed his time at HACSM. He was the Farm Bureau director for 6 years, and Trustee and President for Gullick Cemetery for a number of years. Everett enjoyed Foster parenting for several years when their sons were young. He loved to go camping with family and friends, and enjoyed working on the farm with his family. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. His favorite table prayer before meals was, “For all we eat, for all we wear, for daily food, and nightly care, we Thank thee, Lord. Amen”. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Rogier, Highland, IL; sons, Timothy C. (Kim) Rogier, Highland, IL, Randy A. (Tracy) Rogier, Highland, IL, Joel E. (Tina) Rogier, Edwardsville, IL; grandchildren, Megan (Lee) Stahlhut, Emily Rogier, Taylor Rogier, Katlyn Rogier, Rylee Rogier and Andrew Rogier; great granddaughter, Evelyn Louise Stahlhut; brother, James (Linda) Rogier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Rogier.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Highland, Gullick Cemetery, or HACSM.

**Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at both the visitation and funeral**

Visitation: Friday, July 10, 2020, 4:00 pm-8:00 pm and Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Services: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Highland

Interment: Gullick Cemetery, with military honors by Highland VFW and American Legion.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.