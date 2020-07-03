Geraldine B. Kutz, 93, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville.

Geraldine was born Geraldine Marie Bevering on January 26, 1927 to Carl and Margaret (nee Brown) Bevering, in Keokuk, IA. On September 3, 1949, she married John D. Kutz Sr. in Salt Lake City, UT.

Geraldine first and foremost, was dedicated to God. She attended Mass everyday she possibly could, and prayed the Rosary constantly. Geraldine reared twelve children and helped raise many of her grandchildren. She worked at JC Penney’s for 25 years.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, St. Ann Altar Society, Pana Prayer Group, Daughters of Isabella, and many Bible study groups. She was faithful to the Adoration Chapel for 21 years. She even made a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. Geraldine truly loved our Lord Jesus and his Blessed Mother Mary. She also made trips to see the Pope whenever she could.

She is survived by her children Melanie A. (Duane) Steiner, Barbara J. Kutz, Margaret M. (Robert) Jakel, William J. (Shelia) Kutz, David C. Kutz, Mary S. Kutz, Ann M. (Steve) Thornton, Joseph M. (Samantha) Kutz, Elizabeth D. Kutz, Linda K. (Gary Werner) Wiese; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Diane Kutz; brothers, William Bevering and Robert Bevering; sister, Rosemary (Finley) Glen; sister-in-law, Mary K. Bevering; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margaret Bevering; husband, John D Kutz Sr.; sons, John D. Kutz Jr., Daniel E. Kutz; daughter-in-law, Toby Kutz; grandchildren, Brennan M. Kutz, Jason Kutz, Kyle Kutz; great grandchild, Adam Hahn; siblings, Elixabeth (Paul) Meyers, Jean Holer, Mary Lou Bevering, Rosemary Bevering, and Joseph Bevering; sister-in-law June Bevering.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association

Visitation: Monday, July 6 2020, 8:30 am to 9:30 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Services: Private.

Interment: Private

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.