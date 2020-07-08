A Tanglewood Community centenarian, Mrs. Irene Frank, passed peacefully with her family at her bedside. Mrs. Frank died at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon January 10, 2020 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted December 4th suffering from a hip injury. Mrs. Frank was age 102

Memorial graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 15th at the McInturff Cemetery. She will be buried with her husband, Murvil D. “Pete” Frank, in the McInturff Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The youngest of four children, she was the daughter of the late Walter Groves who died at the age 79 in 1963 and Amy Runkel Groves who died at the age of 84 in 1970 and was born Irene Elizabeth Groves in Seminary Township in Fayette County, Illinois on July 16, 2017.

All three of her siblings preceded her in death, Cecil Kenneth Groves who died at the age of 95 in 2004, Wayne Dewitt Groves who died November 8, 2001 at the age of 86 and Mary Alice Groves who died October 7, 1973 at the age of 60.

She was united in marriage in Omaha, Nebraska on August 31, 1942 to Murvil D. “Pete” Frank who preceded her in death on June 19, 2002 at the age of 88.

They were preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Moran who was born December 5, 1984 and died August 2, 1989 at the age of 4 following a thirty month battle with cancer and by their youngest daughter, Linda Frank who died March 7, 2015 at the age of 62 in Blair, Nebraska.

Mrs. Frank was a 1935 graduate of the Mulberry Grove Senior High School and attended Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois.

She was of the Methodist faith and was a retired insurance company secretary.

Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy Moran and husband Rich of the Tanglewood Community in Smith County, TN, Susan Cuevas and husband Brian of Mt. Juliet, TN; granddaughter, Katie Moran King and husband Blake of Mt. Juliet; great-grandchildren, Josie and Ellie James King also of Mt. Juliet.

