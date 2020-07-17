John C. Schuster, age 92 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home, in Pocahontas, IL.

He was born on Monday, February 13, 1928, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Walter and Lena (nee Collman) Schuster.

On Saturday, August 15, 1953, he married Lillian H. Schuster nee Earnest at Pocahontas, IL, who passed away on Friday, September 13, 2013.

He was a member of Highland Pistol and Rifle Club; American Legion Post 1104-Pocahontas, IL (50 plus years); Laborer’s Local 397 in Granite City, IL; NRA Member (50 plus years)..

Born in St. Louis, MO. Attended Potts School, Old Ripley, IL. He served in the US Army, active duty during WWII from 3/13/1946 – 9/12/1947. He then was a laborer, working through the Laborer’s Local 397, Granite City, IL. He served again in the US Army from 9/3/1950 to 4/11/1952, active duty during the Korean War, with the Transportation Battalion/73rd Co. and honorably discharged as Master Sergeant. He again worked as a laborer through Local 397 and retired after many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He and his wife wintered in Lake Wales, FL for 17 years.

Survivors include:

Son – Richard K. (Kacie) Schuster, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Kathy M. (Roger) Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Sally Lennington – of Colorado

Grandchild – Warren (Debbie) Evans, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Thomas (Jennifer) Frey, Virginia Beach, VA

Grandchild – John Schuster, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Rickie Schuster, Virginia Beach, VA

Great Grandchild – Chance Evans

Great Grandchild – Courtney Evans

Great Grandchild – Trenton Frey

Great Grandchild – Taylor Frey

Brother – Jack (Betty) Schuster, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Wife – Lillian H. Schuster (nee Earnst) – Died 9/13/2013

Father – Walter A. Schuster

Mother – Lena G. Schuster (nee Collman)

Brother – Dean W. Schuster

Brother – Paul R. Schuster

Sister In-Law – Esther Schuster

Sister In-Law – Jewel Schuster.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Interment Service will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice or American Legion Post 1104.