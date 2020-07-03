Judy M. Gruner, age 79 of Grantfork, IL, died Wednesday, July 01, 2020, at her home in Grantfork, IL.

She was born on Saturday, September 07, 1940, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Alfred and Agnes (nee Rarick) Voegele.

On Saturday, June 21, 1958, she married Clifford W. Gruner at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, by Rev. Robert Meyer.

She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL; Former President of Catholic Holy Family Society; St. Gertrude’s Altar Society; Bunco Card Club for 46 years.

Judy was born at Highland, IL She attended St. Paul Grade School and High School, graduating in 1958. She had worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL; Demoulin Brothers, Greenville, IL; owner and operator of C & J Meats in Grantfork, IL for 23 years; Dollar General Store for 15 years and retired in 2015. She enjoyed collecting teapots, she had over 800 of them. She had 20 plus girl friends that she could “bum” with. She use to enjoy dancing in her younger years. Her other activities were Facebook and games on the computer. She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participating in activities. She also enjoyed traveling – to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, and Caribbean Cruises.

Survivors include:

Husband – Clifford W. Gruner, Grantfork, IL

Son – Steven W. (Debra) Gruner, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Victoria L. Gruner, Grantfork, IL

Son – Richard A. (Cheryl) Gruner, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Wendy M. (Kirk) Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Tyler J. (Tiffany) Wegman, Lawton, OK

Grandchild – Jessica (Aaron) Schumacher, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Cortney S. (Dave) Zbinden, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kyle R. (Amber) Gruner, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Kalene M. (significant other-Kyle Kovarick) Essenpreis, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Katie (fiance – Lucas Haller) Gruner, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – William D. (significant other – Sydney Gray) Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL

Great Grandchild – Jack Schumacher

Great Grandchild – Everett D. Zbinden

Great Grandchild – Gabriel M. Zbinden

Great Grandchild – Kayden Haller

Great Grandchild – Emma M. Gruner

Great Grandchild – Luke Gruner

Step Grandchild – Robyn Goodson

Step Grandchild – Kristen Leonard

Step Great Grandchild – Skylar Durbin

Sister – Joan (Vincent) Leopold, Highland, IL

Brother – Michael P. (Anna) Voegele, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Jaqueline Tiemann, Granite City, IL

Foster Sister In-law – Patricia Grant of Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Alfred F. Voegele – Died 9/07/1971

Mother – Agnes N. Voegele, nee Rarick – Died 7/29/1994

Grandchild – Travis B. McMahan – Died 10/31/2006

Son In-Law – Timothy Laquasto

Sister In-Law – Ruth Smith.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, July 06, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, July 07, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 07, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Face covering required and maintain social distancing please.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Christian Service Ministry or (HACSM)Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.