Marie A. Plocher, age 99 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.
She was born on Sunday, March 20, 1921, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of Herman and Mary (nee Strieker) Poettker.
On Tuesday, November 19, 1946, she married Clarence F. Plocher at St. Francis of Assisi – Aviston, IL, who passed away on Thursday, February 04, 2016.
She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital.
Marie was born and raised in Aviston, IL. She worked for the Moulten-Bartley Shoe Factory; a hospital in St. Louis and St. Joseph Hosptial, Highland. She then raised their seven children. She and her family lived in Highland and in 1960 moved to their home on Iberg Road. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, family and her grandchildren.
Survivors include:
Son – Levan P. Plocher, Highland, IL
Daughter – Donna M. Gantner, Highland, IL
Son – Kevin J. Plocher, Highland, IL
Son – Mark A. (Connie) Plocher, Highland, IL
Son – Timothy J. (MaryKay) Plocher, Highland, IL
Daughter – Geri A. Plocher, Highland, IL
Daughter – Mary L. (Michael) Carroll, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Corey J. “Trout” (Deanna Christensen) Plocher, Retired, USN, CDR
Grandchild – Carrie R. (Michael) Cohan
Grandchild – John C. (Manoela Oliveira) Gantner
Grandchild – Krystal M. (Brian) McClenahan
Grandchild – Kelsey A. (Bas) Slats
Grandchild – Adam J. (Fiancee-Codi Gramlich) Gantner
Grandchild – Michelle R. Streeb
Grandchild – Kristopher J. Plocher
Grandchild – Amber C. Melendy
Grandchild – Matthew A. (Julie) Plocher
Grandchild – Mandie L. (Steve) Jones
Grandchild – Daniel R. Plocher
Grandchild – Luke A. (Significant Other-Kat McDonald) Plocher
Grandchild – Shane M. (Significant Other-Julieanna Finch) Plocher
Grandchild – Zackary S. Carroll
Grandchild – Blake M. Carroll
Great Grandchildren – 18
Great Great Grandchildren – 4.
She was preceded in death by:
Husband – Clarence F. Plocher, died 2/4/2016
Father – Herman Poettker, died 1/24/1967
Mother – Mary M. Poettker, nee Strieker, died 7/31/1962
Daughter In-Law – Bertha E. Plocher, (nee Hill) died 2/20/2011
Grandchild – Kevin J. Plocher, Jr.
Brother – Joseph H. Poettker, died 7/18/1996
Sister – Sister M. Doris (Eugenia Christine) Poettker, OSF, died 1/4/2013
Brother – Cletus B. Poettker, died 9/15/2008
Brother – Cyril J. Poettker, died 1/25/2014
Sister – Delores A. Netemeyer, nee Poettker, died 1/30/2016
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Visitation will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Funeral Mass will be at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, with Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Child Advocacy Center or Masses.