Marie A. Plocher, age 99 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Sunday, March 20, 1921, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of Herman and Mary (nee Strieker) Poettker.

On Tuesday, November 19, 1946, she married Clarence F. Plocher at St. Francis of Assisi – Aviston, IL, who passed away on Thursday, February 04, 2016.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital.

Marie was born and raised in Aviston, IL. She worked for the Moulten-Bartley Shoe Factory; a hospital in St. Louis and St. Joseph Hosptial, Highland. She then raised their seven children. She and her family lived in Highland and in 1960 moved to their home on Iberg Road. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, family and her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Levan P. Plocher, Highland, IL

Daughter – Donna M. Gantner, Highland, IL

Son – Kevin J. Plocher, Highland, IL

Son – Mark A. (Connie) Plocher, Highland, IL

Son – Timothy J. (MaryKay) Plocher, Highland, IL

Daughter – Geri A. Plocher, Highland, IL

Daughter – Mary L. (Michael) Carroll, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Corey J. “Trout” (Deanna Christensen) Plocher, Retired, USN, CDR

Grandchild – Carrie R. (Michael) Cohan

Grandchild – John C. (Manoela Oliveira) Gantner

Grandchild – Krystal M. (Brian) McClenahan

Grandchild – Kelsey A. (Bas) Slats

Grandchild – Adam J. (Fiancee-Codi Gramlich) Gantner

Grandchild – Michelle R. Streeb

Grandchild – Kristopher J. Plocher

Grandchild – Amber C. Melendy

Grandchild – Matthew A. (Julie) Plocher

Grandchild – Mandie L. (Steve) Jones

Grandchild – Daniel R. Plocher

Grandchild – Luke A. (Significant Other-Kat McDonald) Plocher

Grandchild – Shane M. (Significant Other-Julieanna Finch) Plocher

Grandchild – Zackary S. Carroll

Grandchild – Blake M. Carroll

Great Grandchildren – 18

Great Great Grandchildren – 4.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Clarence F. Plocher, died 2/4/2016

Father – Herman Poettker, died 1/24/1967

Mother – Mary M. Poettker, nee Strieker, died 7/31/1962

Daughter In-Law – Bertha E. Plocher, (nee Hill) died 2/20/2011

Grandchild – Kevin J. Plocher, Jr.

Brother – Joseph H. Poettker, died 7/18/1996

Sister – Sister M. Doris (Eugenia Christine) Poettker, OSF, died 1/4/2013

Brother – Cletus B. Poettker, died 9/15/2008

Brother – Cyril J. Poettker, died 1/25/2014

Sister – Delores A. Netemeyer, nee Poettker, died 1/30/2016

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Mass will be at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, with Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Child Advocacy Center or Masses.