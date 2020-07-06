Nancy L. Atkins, age 61, of Greenville passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hillsboro Rehab and Healthcare Center. She was born in Du Quoin, IL on December 28, 1958, the daughter of Delbert and Pauline (Hood) Ellis. She married Les Atkins in Granite City, IL on July 15, 1977 and he survives in Greenville.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Laura Garmon and husband Mark of Hillsboro and Heather Watson and husband Nick of Greenville; her grandchildren: Cole Clark, Kyle Clark, Leanna Watson, Megan Garmon, and Miah Garmon; her great granddaughter, Novah Clark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and three sisters: Caroline Carpenter, Judy Ellis, and Debbie Wood.

Nancy previously worked as a daycare teacher and a nurse’s aide. She enjoyed gardening, making crafts, and drawing. Mrs. Atkins served as a pastor’s wife for many years. She recently became a great grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of services on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Nancy are suggested to the family and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.