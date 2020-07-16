Patricia Ann Hoxsey, 26, formerly of Sorento, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Patricia was born August 9, 1993 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Dena Hoxsey and Benito Alaniz. She was previously employed by Burger King in Litchfield, and was currently employed by McDonald’s in Pinckneyville. Patricia had a good heart, and was always energetic.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Clark; sister, Tiffany Clark; uncle, Johnny DeLisle; aunt, Melanie Clements; and cousin, Samantha DeLisle.

Patricia is survived by her children, Olivia Jackson, Camden Buzick, Matthias Pride, and Josiah Pride; mother, Dena Clark of Greenville; father, Benito Alaniz of Kingsville, TX; grandmother, Patricia DeLisle of Hillsboro; grandfather, Melvin Hoxsey of Hillsboro; brother, Carlton Baird of Greenville; aunts, Jen DeLisle, Brenda Dove, Mary Koch, Vicki Saxon, and Cindy Haney; uncles, Michael DeLisle, and Melvin Dale Hoxsey, Jr.; and several cousins, step-aunts, and step-uncles.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only 50 guests will be allowed inside the funeral home to visit at a time.

Private family memorial ceremonies will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, PO Box 5, Sorento, IL 62086.

