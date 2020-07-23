Ralph A. Jernigan, age 59 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away Monday evening, July 20, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

A graveside service for the immediate family will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Pastor Bruce Sasse will officiate. Memorials are requested to the family, c/o Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246. Online giving can also be made online.

Ralph Allen, the son of Lloyd and Hazel (Kay) Silvers Jernigan, was born December 5, 1961 in Vandalia, Illinois. Ralph grew up in Smithboro, attended the local schools and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School.

Ralph for many years drove a milk route for his father. He worked for Steve Schmitt as an auto mechanic and later retired due to health reasons. Ralph served for over 20 years with the Smithboro Fire Protection District. He retired as the assistant chief. His loves were his family, working on cars, the demo derby and being around people. When asked how he was, Ralph often just answered “fat and ugly”. He had a wonderful sense of humor.

Surviving are his parents and children: Eric Jernigan and wife Heather of Vandalia, IL, Melissa Hinton and husband Stuart of Vandalia, Anthony Jernigan of Greenville and Josie Jernigan of Greenville. Loving grandfather to Hayden David, Alley Jernigan, Dillon Hinton and Riley Hinton.

Ralph was one of six children growing up. Leslie Jernigan passed away in 1995 and 5 siblings survive: Terry Bolyard and Steve of Ramsey, IL, Ella Drumeller and Drew of Missouri, Brenda Bonner and Don of Smithboro and John Jernigan and Cindy of Pleasant Mound, Illinois.