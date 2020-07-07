Robert “Bob” Koelling, age 77, of Carlyle, passed away at HSHA St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Washington County, Illinois on July 15, 1942, the son of Emil and Ella Koelling. He married Betty Ambuehl at St John’s Lutheran Church in New Minden, Illinois on September 15, 1990 and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Bobbi and Jeff Tyberendt of Ferrin and Tim (Tanis Picou) Self of Carlyle; his grandchildren: Brandon Jansen, Britlyn Tyberendt, Kiley Tyberendt, Avery Self, and Bella Picou.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Bob loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going working on blacksmithing projects and going to antique tractor shows. In his free time he could be found tinkering and building in his shed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Interment will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in New Minden.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Bob are suggested to HSHS Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

