Virgil B. Hemker, 85 of Hoffman, formerly of Germantown passed away on July 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.

He was born September 24, 1934 in Bartelso to Bernard and Caroline, nee Ortmann, Hemker, they preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Viola, nee Santel, Hemker, whom he married April 15, 1958 and who died January 28, 1977; siblings, Gerald Hemker, Caroline Hemker, and Dennis Hemker; fathers-in-law, Bernard Santel and Lauriano Pasadas; mothers-in-law, Frances Santel and Isabelle Pasadas; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hyde, Norman Taylor, Clifford Hall, and Joni Jumawan; sister-in law, Francesca Jumawan; nephew, Kevin Kampwerth; and nieces, Sharon Hemker and Lynn, nee Pingsterhaus, Netemeyer.

Surviving are his current wife Violeta “Violy” , nee Pasadas, Hemker of Hoffman, whom he married February 21, 1990; children, Andrew Hemker of Keyesport, Mary (Richard) Birdsong of Madison, AL, Jane (Mark) Rujawitz of Belleville, Joyce (Gerry) Kniepmann of Germantown, Barb (Steve) Kalmer of Damiansville, Frank Hemker of New Baden, Valarie (special friend, Eric Goulden) Hemker of St. Louis and Jake Hemker of Hoffman; grandchildren: Jon Birdsong, Derek Birdsong, Raquel (fiancé Tom Shuh) Schroeder, Ryan Schroeder, Kyle (Brittney) Kniepmann, Katie (Tyler) Voss, Calvin Kalmer, and Chris Kalmer; great-grandchildren: Lyela Birdsong, Sloane Kniepmann and expecting two more; siblings: Marilyn (Bernard) Heimann, Bernard L. Hemker, Bernice (Jim) Haake, Dorothy (Jim) Kampwerth, Lavern (Marvilyn) Hemker, Gervase (Mary) Hemker, Kathleen (Tony) Pingsterhaus, Vernell (Betty) Hemker, and Diane Hemker; brothers inlaw and sisters-in-law: Rose (Lavern) Kuhl, Rita Taylor, Sylvia Hyde and Dorothy (Don) Bollmeier, Ruth Hemker, Victoria (special friend, George Norman) Hall, Bebie (Toden) Seguisabal, Irinesa (Dingky) Sayson, Fedelina (Sim) Simbajon, Vincente (Miguela) Pasadas, Vito (Betty) Pasadas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Virgil was a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. He worked as a carpenter most of his life and also worked in maintenance at several area locations including; The Lady of Snows, Central Community High School and St. Henry’s Seminary before retiring.

He enjoyed gardening, telling farming stories, taking walks in the woods, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He firmly believed that apple cider vinegar was the remedy for all ailments.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

(Masks are required to attend the visitation and mass. The family politely asks for no hugs or handshakes.)

Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the family.

