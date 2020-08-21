Paul Talleur, 88, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Faith Countryside Homes, Highland, IL.

Paul was born June 12, 1932, to Herbert and Marie (Nee Voudrie) Talleur at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. On May 17, 1952 he married Dolores Wellen at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Paul loved music and played the accordion for his band The Twilighters. He was very proud of his farm and loved his time working there. He was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. He served his Country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 37 years. After his retirement, he drove a School Bus for several years and enjoyed his time with the kids and was known as Mr. T. He was a member of the American Legion, National Farmers Organization, and the Knights of Columbus. Paul loved spending time with his family, especially his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marie Talleur; grandson, John Goebel; brother, Robert Talleur.

Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores Talleur, Highland, IL; children, Janet (James, Jr.) Koehler, Paradise Valley, AZ, Randy Talleur, Highland, IL, Barbara (Bernard) Goebel, St. Rose, IL, Mary (James) Egan, Oak Lawn, IL, Christina Van Voorhees, Grand Junction, CO, Jacqueline (Kevin) Goring, Pocahontas, IL, Paula Styve, Sesser, IL; grandchildren, James Koehler, III, Justin Koehler, Ryan (Suegene Noh) Goebel, Renee (Jason) Wright, Philip (Amanda) Egan, Elizabeth Egan, Rudy Van Voorhees, Crystal Van Voorhees, Randi Leigh Van Voorhees, Hannah (Luke) Allen, Zachary Goring, Luke Goring, Katherine Goring, Taylor Goring, Joseph Goring, Daniel Goring, Teresa Goring, Jacob Styve, Grace Styve; great-grandchild, Miles Rose Wright; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church or the American Legion.

Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory in Church until you get to your pew and during Communion. Please social distance.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.